Wholesaler Rinella Produce now open to public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rinella Produce, a century-old Portland wholesaler that supplies hundreds of area restaurants, is opening its business to retail traffic.

Dave Rinella, the 3rd-generation owner, told KOIN 6 News the idea began after a few people came in and started buying in bulk for the families.

The store, in Southeast Portland’s eastside industrial area at SE 3rd and Washington, now accepts individual phone and email orders for mixed boxes of any produce a customer wants.

“They usually come in and buy the merchandise by the case and they get wholesale prices,” Rinella said. “We decided because of so much volume of people coming in, a lot of people can’t use a case of red peppers or green peppers, so we started splitting it down for them.”

They need a couple hours to get an order ready, he said.