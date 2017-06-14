What will Jaime Tinoco’s murder sentence be?

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of Nicole Laube is expected to take the stand Wednesday in the penalty phase of the murder trial for her convicted killer, Jaime Tinoco.

Tinoco, now 20, was convicted Tuesday of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He killed the 29-year-old mother of 4 on August 19, 2014, stabbing her as she passed out leasing flyers at the apartment complex where she worked.

But since Tinoco was 17 at the time he killed her, he will not face the death penalty. He is facing life in prison, but the only question is whether he’ll be eligible for parole.

He is currently serving a 14-year sentence for raping a woman outside Autzen Stadium in Eugene about a month after he killed Laube.

During the opening statements of this penalty phase, prosecutors gave the jury insight into who Nicole Laube was and the impact her death had on her family. They also detailed Tinoco’s criminal history.

Several law enforcement witnesses took the stand.

The defense argued Tinoco, who they claim is an untreated schizophrenic, doesn’t deserve a true life sentence. They believe he should be given the opportunity for parole if his behavior gets better with treatment