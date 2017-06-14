Wells Fargo to sell Wells Fargo Center building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wells Fargo on Wednesday announced its plans to sell the 40-story Wells Fargo Center building on SW Fifth Avenue.

Wells Fargo currently leases out 40 percent of the building to other companies and plans to lease back space after the sale. The sale will include a five-story operations building across the street from the center on SW Jefferson Street.

The company says the sale will not result in any job losses and the building will retain its name.

Some of the approximately 900 employees working in the tower and operations building will move to other Wells Fargo offices in Portland and Beaverton.