Salem teacher, 40, accused of sexually abusing student

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old Salem-Keizer School District teacher is accused of sexually abusing a former student.

Salem Police say 40-year-old Shane Ross of Turner had ‘inappropriate sexual contact with a former student over a period of several years.’

Ross is charged with five counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, nine counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the Second Degree.

Officials did not disclose which school Ross worked at within the district but say they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone who experienced or is aware of concerning and/or inappropriate contacts involving Ross is asked to contact the Salem Police Department Tip Line at 503-588-8477.