Reports of shooting at congressional baseball game

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —- CBS News is reporting members of Congress were shot during a baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning.

At least one congressman was shot, CBS News reports.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.

Watch CBS News live here. 