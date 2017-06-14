PNW lawmakers: DC shooting ‘horrific’, ‘cowardly’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest were swift and universal in their reaction to the shooting at a baseball field in Washington DC that wounded Reps. Steve Scalise and Roger Williams and others.

The assailant, prepared with “a lot of ammo,” fought a gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died.

“This morning several innocent people, including some of my Congressional colleagues, were attacked as they practiced for the Congressional baseball game. I thank the brave Capitol Police Officers and Alexandria Police for their response to this horrific shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with Whip Steve Scalise, the Capitol Police officers, Congressional aides, and others who were wounded this morning, and I wish them each a full and speedy recovery. “The annual Congressional Baseball Game is a tradition and an opportunity for members of Congress, their staff, and families to come together and raise money for charity. I’m confident in the collective strength of my colleagues as we stand together against this cowardly, criminal act.” — Rep. Suzanne Bonamici

Horrific. Thoughts & prayers with Rep. @SteveScalise, Capitol police, and staff. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 14, 2017

“The reality is still sinking in – it’s just horrific. Having seen some of my fellow members leaving this morning for practice as I came to the Capitol, it’s jarring. My thoughts are with Steve Scalise, my Republican colleagues, and all affected. I am grateful for our brave Capitol Police and the others who acted.” — Rep. Earl Blumenauer

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol Police, and others who were injured in this tragic incident. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 14, 2017

“This morning’s news was a shock to wake up to. Trudi and I, along with all Washingtonians, send our thoughts to Congressman Scalise, the Capitol Police officers, Congressional staff and others injured and who witnessed this horrific act. We hope for a speedy and full recovery for all.” — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Horrified by the shooting in Alexandria today. My thoughts and prayers to Rep. Scalise, Capitol police, staff, & wish them a fast recovery. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise his aides & Capitol Police affected by the tragic shooting this morning. — JaimeHerreraBeutler (@HerreraBeutler) June 14, 2017