Mariners get early lead, hang on for win against Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered against Ervin Santana early, and the Seattle Mariners bullpen held off the Minnesota Twins late in a 6-4 victory Wednesday night.

Ben Gamel added three hits and two runs for the Mariners, who have won 12 of 17 games.

Rookie Sam Gaviglio picked up the win by pitching into the sixth inning, and four relief pitchers combined to close the door on the Twins’ attempt to come back from a 5-0 deficit.

Edwin Diaz recorded four outs and dealt with a scare in the ninth inning to pick up his 11th save in 13 opportunities and bring Seattle one win away from the .500 mark.

The Mariners never trailed, grabbing the lead before Santana recorded an out when Haniger drove a two-run homer to left.

Two innings later, Zunino continued his hot hitting with a three-run homer off the facing of the second deck in left-center field to give Seattle a five-run lead. Zunino is hitting .396 since May 29 with four homers against the Twins in that span.