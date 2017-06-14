‘Footbridge over Burnside’ coming in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A plan is underway to build a bridge to connect the Wildwood Trail between Washington and Forest Parks.

80,000 people a year cross at the spot on West Burnside Street where 18,000 vehicles speed by daily, making it risky for those on foot.

Neighbors, runners and walkers along the 30-mile trail wanted a safe passage so they don’t have to leapfrog through three lanes of heavy traffic.

The ‘Footbridge over Burnside” will be funded with $500,000 from the city, $200,000 from Metro and $1.5 million from hundreds of private donors. The Portland Parks Foundation is handling the fundraising campaign and still raising money.

Other options were explored, such as a crosswalk, before deciding a bridge would be safest. The crosswalk was deemed too dangerous because of a blind curve just before the area.

The 180 foot bridge will be constructed off site under the direction of Portland artist Ed Carpenter and will be designed to fit into the forest footprint of the area.

Bridge construction is likely to begin next year and be finished by the end of 2018.