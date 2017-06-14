Eugene man, 80, says he killed landlady in self-defense

Braun suffered more than 50 stab and slash wounds

In this Thursday June 8, 2017 photo, Howard Richard Stull listens on a headset during opening arguments in his murder trial in a Lane County courtroom in Eugene, Ore. Stull was arrested nearly two years ago after his landlady was found dead inside the garage of her home. Stull was renting a garage bedroom and the landlady's boyfriend has said she wanted Stull out after learning he had a criminal record. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool)
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An 80-year-old man on trial for murder has told jurors he killed his landlady in self-defense.

The Register-Guard reports Howard Stull took the stand Wednesday and said 59-year-old Kathy Braun confronted him with a large knife, forcing him to act.

He said the incident likely stemmed from a months-long feud he had with Braun’s boyfriend.

Stull’s testimony came one day after the jury heard an audio recording of the altercation that happened July 23, 2015.

The incident was captured on a digital recorder police found in Braun’s bedroom. In the recording, a woman’s prolonged shrieks can be heard.

A medical examiner testified last week that Braun suffered more than 50 stab and slash wounds.