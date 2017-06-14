$5K reward in Gresham gun store burglary

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to a late April gun shop burglary in Gresham.

Just before midnight on April 26, a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing 7 firearms, including an AR-15, from Advanced Firearms Training on NE Division Street, according to police.

Contact ATF with info:

Phone: 888.283.8477

Gresham PD: 503.823.3333

Along with the AR-15, there were 4 revolvers and 2 semi-automatic handguns taken during the incident.

The perpetrator is believed to be either a white or Hispanic male with a tattoo on his right wrist.

The reward, which is an initiative between ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), will be awarded if the tip leads to a conviction of the subject.