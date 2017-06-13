Watch: ‘Astounding’ number of Oregon whale sightings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay say they are seeing between six and twenty whales per day in Lincoln County in recent weeks.

The number is ‘astounding’ for this time of year, according to the Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Sightings have been reported in Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach and Lincoln City.

Gray whales begin swimming toward Alaska in March but seem to be sticking around because of good weather conditions.

Video in this story is courtesy of Oregon Parks and Recreation. The first clip shows a whale breaching on June 7 and the second and third clips show various whale activity in front of the Whale Watch Center.