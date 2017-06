PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank on Tuesday morning.

Kim Kapp with Vancouver Police says the Wells Fargo on NE Vancouver Mall Drive was robbed by a man with a weapon.

The suspect fled the scene while being chased by officers and crashed in the 4700 block of Minnehaha Street. He then took off on foot and is being searched for in the area.

He is described as white man in his 50’s, wearing a dark jacket and a light colored shirt.