Portland woman, victim of freak accident, talks with KOIN

It's a "miracle" she's even alive

Tim Becker and KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
The aftermath of Micki Scott's accident as seen on June 13, 2017. (Courtesy photo)
The aftermath of Micki Scott's accident as seen on June 13, 2017. (Courtesy photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman was vacationing in Minnesota last month when a freak accident occurred.

Micki Scott just before her accident as seen as on June 13, 2017. (Courtesy photo)
Micki Scott just before her accident as seen as on June 13, 2017. (Courtesy photo)

On May 6, Micki Scott was enjoying a birthday celebration on the patio of Punch Pizza in Wayzata when a huge tree fell on her.

The Portland resident was trapped under the tree and it took a group of about 20 people to free her.

Miraculously, Micki survived the incident, but she did sustain serious injuries.

According to her GoFundMe page, Micki suffered 7 broken ribs on her left side, a punctured lung, a head wound and 5 fractures in the pelvic region. She was rushed to the North Memorial Hospital where she was in the ICU before being moved to a long-term acute care hospital in Minnesota.

Micki is now back in Portland where her road to recovery continues.

Her husband, Dan, told KOIN 6 News it’s a “miracle” she’s even alive, but she’s doing incredibly well given what’s happened.

Micki Scott the day after her accident as seen on June 13, 2017. (Courtesy photo)

 