Portland woman, victim of freak accident, talks with KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman was vacationing in Minnesota last month when a freak accident occurred.

On May 6, Micki Scott was enjoying a birthday celebration on the patio of Punch Pizza in Wayzata when a huge tree fell on her.

The Portland resident was trapped under the tree and it took a group of about 20 people to free her.

Miraculously, Micki survived the incident, but she did sustain serious injuries.

According to her GoFundMe page, Micki suffered 7 broken ribs on her left side, a punctured lung, a head wound and 5 fractures in the pelvic region. She was rushed to the North Memorial Hospital where she was in the ICU before being moved to a long-term acute care hospital in Minnesota.

Micki is now back in Portland where her road to recovery continues.

Her husband, Dan, told KOIN 6 News it’s a “miracle” she’s even alive, but she’s doing incredibly well given what’s happened.