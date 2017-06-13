SW Portland neighbors raise $17,000 to fix potholes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — SW Coronado Street has a pothole problem and residents have decided to do something about it.

About 20 houses between SW 35th – 39th Avenue chipped in 30 years ago to lay down asphalt on the road but it has now deteriorated.

“Everything just started crumbling and these potholes developed over this past year from practically nothing to….you could stock fish in them,” Jeremy Grand, a resident of the street, tells KOIN 6 News.

Unimproved Coronado Street is in one of more than 57 miles of unimproved roads in Portland. The street wasn’t originally paved and the city won’t maintain it until a new road with curbs, storm drainage and other city standard items are built in.

So Grand and his neighbors started raising money, and they’ve met their goal of $17,000 to pay a contractor for a temporary repair of the potholes.

“The city takes no responsibility at this point for this street or the storm water. We are expected to do that. It’s beyond our means to do it properly I think,” Grand says.

Portland Bureau of Transportation Spokesman Dylan Rivera says residents hiring contractors is perfectly legal. Streets the city has agreed not to maintain are in the hands of people living along them. He added the city is now working with homeowners in that area to explore options for how the city might help.