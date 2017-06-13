Circumstances around NE Portland homicide murky

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help after discovering a dead 36-year-old man in what appears to be a homicide.

On Monday, North Precinct officers arrived at a home in the 3500 block of NE 10th Ave to conduct a death investigation.

Officials determined the resident, Brian Elton Spaulding, was dead and homicide detectives soon arrived at the residence.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Tuesday morning and determined Spaulding was the victim of a shooting. They ruled the death a homicide.

Police have no suspect at this time or know why Spaulding would be killed.

This is the 10th homicide this year in the City of Portland.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.