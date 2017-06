HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are searching for a man wanted for an assault that reportedly happened in Hillsboro earlier in the day Tuesday.

Christian M. Pompeii is wanted for 4th-degree assault in connection with an incident that Hillsboro Police Dept. investigated, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and a K9 are reportedly searching for him in the area of North Bethany.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.