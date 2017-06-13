Jury weighs evidence in Jaime Tinoco murder trial

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s now up to the jury to determine whether or not Jaime Tinoco killed Nicole Laube in 2014.

The jury of 3 men and 11 women (including the 2 alternates) heard testimony over most of last week in a Washington County courtroom.

The jury heard Tinoco confess to killing the 29-year-old mother of 4 while she passed out flyers at an apartment complex where she worked.

In the videotaped confession played during the prosecution’s open statements, Tinoco confessed he “was thinking about doing the same thing” to Laube as he did to a woman he was convicted of raping outside Autzen Stadium after a football game in September 2014.

Tinoco’s attorneys argued there is no DNA evidence linking him to Laube’s murder and he was pressured into confessing.

The trial

Nicole Laube was stabbed to death on August 19, 2014 as she passed out leasing flyers at the apartment complex where she worked.

The first witness to testify, Robert Ogle, was the person Nicole Laube ran to for help after she was attacked.

“I asked her, ‘Who stabbed you?’ She said, ‘I don’t know. He’s wearing cargo pants and a black hoodie,’” Ogle testified.

In their opening statements, Tinoco’s defense attorneys argued there is no scientific DNA linking him to Laube’s murder and that he is not the only person who confessed to the crime. He was arrested 7 months after her murder.

Defense attorney Scott Sharp said Tinoco’s confession is “the admission of a pressured kid and a product of his mentally ill mind.”

“Keep in mind all the evidence you won’t get, that you won’t see — the DNA, fingerprints, the blood spatters, the knife,” Sharp told the jury. “That’s why at the end of this case we’ll be asking for a not guilty verdict.”