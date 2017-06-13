Indictment filed against MAX stabbing ring thief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County grand jury has filed a four-count indictment against the man accused of stealing the wedding ring off the finger of a man who had been fatally stabbed onboard a TriMet MAX while he and others were defending two teenaged girls from a man reportedly yelling out hate speech.

George Elwood Tschaggeny, 51, will appear in court on Tuesday morning at the Multnomah County Justice Center.

His bail has been increased to $100,000.

According to police and prosecutors, on May 26, officers responded to the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland in reports of a disturbance. When the officers arrived, they found three people had been stabbed.

Ricky Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche both died in the attack. Micah Fletcher was wounded in the triple stabbing onboard the MAX that was captured on surveillance video. Fletcher has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect in the stabbing, Jeremy Christian, had fled the scene and was eventually taken into custody near Portland Providence Medical Center.

“…Tschaggeny can be seen attending to Ricky Best at and during his death,” according to court documents. “Tschaggeny can be seen interacting with the body of Ricky Best…[and] is also seen taking backpacks from the MAX train.”

On June 2, Tschaggeny was arrested at a homeless camp in Northeast Portland and the wedding ring belonging to Best was found on Tschaggeny’s pinky finger, according to prosecutors.

Tschaggeny was also found to be in possession of Best’s credit cards, which had been removed from his wallet.

“Tschaggeny admitted that Ricky Best was deceased when he took Ricky Best’s belongings,” according to court documents.

Tschaggeny is charged with ID theft, abuse of a corpse, theft, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to jail records, Tschaggeny has two prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and violating a restraining order.