Denny’s arson suspect sent to Oregon State Hospital

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of throwing gasoline on a Denny’s patron and lighting him on fire will be sent to the Oregon State Hospital to determine if he is fit to stand trial, KOIN 6 News learned.

At a hearing Tuesday, 24-year-old DeShaun James Swanger’s capacity to proceed in the trial was brought into question. A judge ordered he be hospitalized until he gains the capacity to stand trial, court documents show.

It’s possible doctors could determine he will never have the capacity to stand trial.

Swanger could spend up to 3 years in the hospital.

In April, Swanger allegedly set 69-year-old Scott Ranstrum on fire while he was inside a Denny’s restaurant on SE 82nd Avenue. Ranstrum is reportedly still in the hospital with critical injuries he suffered as a result of the attack.

Swanger was arrested outside a transitional home he was living in. His roommate and a neighbor said they recognized him from surveillance images and immediately called police.

Swanger has a lengthy criminal record in Clackamas County. He was previously convicted of burglary, delivery of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.