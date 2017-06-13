Child, 2, caught in the middle of gang shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with attempted murder following a gang related shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

KOIN 6 News is not identifying the boy because a grand jury has not indicted him. He has, however, been charged in adult court and is facing one count each of attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, there were two shootings on Sunday in the area of Southeast 131st and Powell on Sunday, June 11.

The first shooting happened at 1:18 p.m. and left a 17-year-old boy critically wounded after he was shot several times.

Police identified a possible suspect in that case, but it remains unknown if he has been arrested or charged.

The second shooting happened Sunday night around 9:45 p.m. and police believe it was in relation to the first shooting.

Officials tell us that the suspect in the second shooting tried to kill the mother of the suspect in the first shooting by showing up at her apartment door, knocking at it and then firing at least 5 rounds inside the apartment.

Inside the apartment that was shot up Sunday night was the intended victim, her friend and a two-year-old child.

“They were in the living room and the bullets went right passed them,” according to court documents. Police found 5 bullet holes in the living room.

Police were able to identify the shooter after learning his Facebook profile name.

When the 17-year-old boy was taken into custody, police found 10 .38 caliber revolver rounds in his pocket.

The 17-year-old boy appeared in court on Monday. He was appointed a criminal defense attorney and was ordered to appear back in court on June 19.

Police have not provided any additional updates on the 17-year-old boy who was critically injured. He does, however, remain in the hospital.