4 arsons, 1 suspect in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four arsons in late May along SE 82nd Avenue are believed to be the work of one person and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office just released surveillance video of one.

The first fire was set May 25 and the other 3 were started the next day, authorities said. Those incidents are:

— On Thursday, May 25, a dumpster fire was set at Pacific Pride, 10011 SE Hwy. 212

— Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26, a small pile of garbage was set afire on the DHS building, 16440 SE 82nd

— A dumpster fire was reported behind Elmer’s Restaurant, 16087 SE 82nd

— Landscaping was set on fire on the east side of ProBuild, 15877 SE 98th

Anyone with information is asked to call the TipLine at 503.723.4949 or online