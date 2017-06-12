Unattended bag at Old Town Transit not dangerous

Related Coverage Man accused of leaving hoax device on MAX, calling 911

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unattended bag spotted at the Old Town Transit Station brought Portland transit police to the scene and disrupted MAX lines for a short time until the bomb squad determined there were no dangerous items inside.

All traffic is closed on NW Davis and Everett on 1st Avenue.

Bomb squad determined bag did not contain any dangerous items. Traffic back open, MAX service to resume shortly. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 12, 2017

This incident comes just days after a man allegedly left a backpack on a MAX train to intentionally scare people. The Hollywood Transit Center was shut down, as were parts of I-84 and the MAX lines. The bomb squad determined the backpack was not explosive but was designed to look that way.

Investigators believe 59-year-old Wilfredo Reyes left the backpack and then called 911 to report it. He was held at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of false report, disorderly conduct, interfering with public transportation and possession of a hoax device.