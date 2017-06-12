Transphobic graffiti found in ACMA bathroom

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Graffiti was found last week in the boys bathroom at Beaverton’s Arts and Communications Magnet Academy and parents are unhappy about how school officials responded.

Someone wrote transphobic slurs on a wall and mirror and while the mess has been cleaned up, parents are frustrated that they only heard about from their kids.

“The parents were finding out from their kids coming home with pictures,” Han Soni with activist group WashCo Solidarity said. Soni said the graffiti is a direct threat.

The graffiti even called about a specific student by name, calling them a “tranny.”

“If we want to be inclusive and progressive and show our town that there’s room for everyone and that we won’t tolerate hate, we have to have conversations that are difficult,” one parent said.

She said she’s concerned about the lack of response from the district.

School district officials said the slurs have been removed and ACMA is “not an unsafe school.” They don’t know who is responsible for writing the slurs.

A school district spokesperson said they didn’t send something home to parents earlier because they didn’t want to expose the student who was targeted.

After parents spoke out Monday, ACMA Principal Michael Johnson sent out the following letter:

ACMA Families: Last week, we became aware of two incidents of transphobic graffiti in a boy’s restroom. In both instances, we took immediate action to locate the offensive language and to remove it. We have not yet determined who is responsible, but our investigation and diligence regarding this matter continues. Above all else, we strive to assure the safety and well being of all of our students. We remain aware of the unique needs and concerns of our marginalized populations. My staff and I continue to be focused in our efforts make certain that ACMA remains inclusive, safe and welcoming for each student we serve. We appreciate your ongoing support. Please contact me with any questions or concerns. Michael Johnson, Principal”