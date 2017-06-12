Suspect in MAX hoax scare is ‘really sorry’

Related Coverage Man accused of leaving hoax device on MAX, calling 911

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man at the heart of a TriMet shutdown and major police investigation in NE Portland on Friday said he is “really sorry” about what happened.

Wilfredo Reyes is accused of leaving a backpack that was meant to look like an explosive device on the MAX and then calling 911 to report the suspicious device. Police believe it was left on purpose to cause alarm.

Reyes says he has schizophrenia and didn’t take his medication that day. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels and behaves. The symptoms including hallucinations, delusions and thought disorders.

Shortly before making his first court appearance on June 12, Reyes told KOIN 6 News his side of the story. He said he doesn’t really understand what happened or why he did it.

“I said ‘I see the suspicious package in the train,’ that’s why I called police,” Reyes said.

He faces charges of interfering with public transportation and initiating a false report.

“We don’t think about the consequences after this, you know,” he said “I thought I was joking … but the police department but you know, I don’t think about the consequences later.”

Reyes has been in and out of jail since 1981, mostly for theft and drug possession charges. According to court documents he’s working on his sobriety and recently moved into low income housing apartments.