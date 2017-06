PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travelers may want to avoid the Burnside and Steel bridges Monday morning as bridge lifts will stop traffic as the Fleet Week ships take off.

The fleet arrived for the annual Rose Festival, giving thousands of visitors an upclose look at many different vessels.

HEADS UP: Expect Bridge lifts late morning due to the last of the Rose Fleet leaving. Use bridges south of Burnside. #pdxtraffic #koin6news — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) June 12, 2017