Parade floats recycled into bouquets for hospice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade features some 71,000 flowers on more than 2 dozen floats, making for a beautiful and festive celebration of the Rose City each year.
Now that this year’s parade has passed, those flowers are being salvaged for a great cause. The Bloom Project will turn parade flowers into bouquets for hospice and palliative care patients at Legacy’s Hopewell House.
“We see a lot of synergy between our organizations and are thrilled about the creation of new mission-based projects this season,” Rose Festival Chief Operating Officer Marilyn Clint said in a press release. “Our respective missions and activities align perfectly and will continue to offer many opportunities to work together.”
On Sunday night, volunteers worked late deconstructing floats and Monday morning, created hundreds of bouquets at the Bloom Project’s facility at Teufel Holly Farms.
Before the Grand Floral Parade, the Rose Festival Princesses arranged bouquets for patients at Randall Children’s Hospital.
