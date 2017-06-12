OSU meets Fullerton in College World Series opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — No. 1 national seed Oregon State will play Cal State Fullerton in the College World Series opener on Saturday.

The NCAA on Monday night announced the weekend schedule at TD Ameritrade Park. Oregon State (54-4) will bring a 21-game win streak into the Bracket 1 afternoon game against Fullerton (39-22). The night game pits No. 4 seed LSU (48-17), a winner of 16 in a row, against Florida State (45-21).

Bracket 2 games Sunday have No. 7 seed Louisville (52-10) playing Texas A&M (41-21) in the afternoon and No. 6 seed TCU (47-16) facing No. 3 seed Florida (47-18) at night.

Five of the eight national seeds reached the CWS: No. 1 Oregon State, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 TCU and No. 7 Louisville. The previous time so many national seeds made it to Omaha was 2011, when six advanced.

The Southeastern Conference has three teams in the CWS for the second time in three years.