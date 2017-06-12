New R2DToo homeless camp not ready yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The denizens of the Right To Dream Too homeless camp are moving across the river and while the old Chinatown site was cleared out by the end of last week, the new site hasn’t opened yet.

There have been a few hiccups in the move to a Portland Bureau of Transportation owned location between the Moda Center and the Willamette River.

Instead of just tents and tarps like the camp that was on Burnside for 5 years, the new R2DToo will feature wood structures including tiny homes to shelter some 75 homeless men and women.

Fire inspectors asked R2DToo members to make some changes to alight with fire code, which organizers originally didn’t think they needed to worry about.

The new site is also supposed to have running water and electricity, but the pipes need to be flushed out and the power hasn’t been set up but should be sometime this week.

Even though the camp is on city land, city employees are not helping with the set up. campers could use volunteers with construction experience to help finish building the camp.