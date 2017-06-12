Killer accused of using screwdriver in road rage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A convicted murderer, who served his prison sentence, is now accused of stabbing a man with a screwdriver in what appears to be a road rage incident, according to police.

Karl F. Slimm, 66, remains in the Multnomah County Inverness Jail charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon for an incident that happened June 5 in Southeast Portland.

Jail records show Karl Slimm was convicted of felony murder in 1976

Police responded to the Plaid Pantry at SE 52nd and Southeast Holgate where they found Victor Feickert bleeding inside his car, Deputy DA Todd Jackson wrote in court documents.

Officers learned Feickert was driving eastbound on SE Powell Boulevard when he changed lanes near SE17th Avenue in front of a white van.

That “appeared to anger the driver of the white van,” according to Jackson’s probable cause statement.

The driver of the white van – later identified as Slimm – approached Feickert’s vehicle and started yelling and stabbing him repeatedly, according to court documents.

Feickert was able to deflect most of the blows with his hands, records show. Feickert got out of his vehicle after the attack and started taking pictures of Slimm’s van.

Police found Slimm at a nearby address and took him into custody. He told police that he reached into Feickert’s vehicle but only to ask for Feickert’s driver’s license and insurance and denied stabbing Feickert.

Jail records show that in 1976, Slimm was convicted of felony murder. Additional details on the case were not immediately available. Slimm also has convictions out of Washington and New Jersey, which is where he was born.