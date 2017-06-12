Jury deliberates in Jaime Tinoco case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After they heard the final remarks from prosecutors and Jaime Tinoco’s defense attorneys on Friday, the case is in the hands of the jury.

The jury of 3 men and 11 women heard testimony last week in an emotional Washington County courtroom.

Prosecutors played a recording in which Tinoco confessed to killing 29-year-old Nicole Laube, who was stabbed to death in the apartment complex where she worked in 2014.

Tinoco’s attorneys argued there is no DNA evidence linking him to Laube’s murder and he was pressured into confessing.

A verdict is expected this week, possibly as early as Tuesday.