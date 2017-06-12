Jordan Schnitzer gives PSU $5M for art museum

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A prominent Portland philanthropist announced he’s donating $5 million for an art museum on the campus of Portland State University.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 7,500-square-foot museum will bear Jordan Schnitzer’s name and occupy parts of two floors of Neuberger Hall.

The university is planning a $70 million renovation of the building, backed by $60 million in state bonds approved by the Oregon Legislature two years ago. Construction is expected to begin this summer and finish in 2019.

The school still must raise another $5 million to pay for the project. The museum would be the third such facility on a Pacific Northwest campus funded in part by Schnitzer.

The University of Oregon and Washington State University also received millions from the developer to open art museums.