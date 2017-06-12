Fallon Smart hit-run suspect removes tracking device

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver accused of killing 15-year-old Fallon Smart on SE Hawthorne Boulevard in August 2016 removed the electronic monitoring device he wore while out on bail over the weekend.

Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking help from the public to locate 21-year-old Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, who bailed out of jail in September and was placed on house arrest at that time.

He is Saurdi Arabian, 6-feet-1 and 150 pounds. He was last known to be in the area of SE 106th and Division Street.

Police said they are concerned Noorah is having a mental health crisis as a result of his pending trial.

According to court records, Noorah had a court hearing on June 8 and another scheduled for June 20. His warrants are for 1st-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run) and recklessly endangering another person.

As part of his release agreement, Noorah was not allowed to drive, use any kind of intoxicant, contact any witness, or the victim’s family. He had to turn over his passport to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.