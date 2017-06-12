DNA links sex offender to 2011 Portland rape

Related Coverage Portland Police to test 2,000 untested rape kits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Five years after police launched an investigation into a brutal rape in downtown Portland, a 63-year-old Level 3 registered sex offender is facing criminal charges.

Clint Curtis Williams was 57 in September 2011 when he raped a 19-year-old woman at a downtown Portland hotel, according to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News. He is now charged with rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, sexual abuse and sodomy.

The alleged victim told the initial investigating officer she met a man named “Curtis” while downtown near a TriMet ticket vending machine, according to the probable cause statement written by Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Amity Girt.

Williams “complimented” the victim and “asked if she’d take the MAX with him toward the Lloyd Center,” Girt wrote. The two crossed the river and went to a park. They eventually returned to downtown where Williams insisted that the victim go to where he was living.

“No,” the victim said.

Williams walked the teen to his place in the 400 block of SW Alder Street where he closed the door to his apartment unit and “ordered her to sit down,” according to court documents.

When the victim didn’t take off her clothes, as ordered by Williams, he reportedly said, “if you don’t do what I say, I’m going to do worse,” according to court documents.

Inside the apartment, the teen was told to get down on the bed and spread her legs. When she refused, according to court documents, Williams took off his clothes, took off the teen’s bra and underwear and forcibly raped her.

The victim was screaming and crying throughout the attack, according to court documents. She told him that she needed to use the restroom so Williams handed her a dish to use because there was no bathroom in the room.

After using the dish, Williams continued to rape the teen, according to court documents.

When finished, Williams told the victim to clean up and get dressed. “He would not let her leave until she swore on the Bible that she wouldn’t tell anyone,” according to court documents.

The victim was taken to OHSU the night of the attack where multiple DNA samples were collected. In 2016, the victim’s rape kit was sent to a private lab in Salt Lake City, Utah. The analysis revealed a male profile on one of the swabs that came from the teen’s breast. That profile was later compared to a profile obtained in 2017 by police.

The male profile on the victim’s breast swab matched Williams’ swab, according to court documents.

KOIN 6 News learned the case against Williams is part of “The Rose Project,” which is aimed at reducing the backlog of untested rape kits.

According to jail records, Williams was born in Texas where he has convictions for marijuana possession, burglary, theft, assault and trespassing. In Oregon, Williams was convicted in 1986 of first-degree rape. In Feb. 2017, the DA’s Office charged Williams with two count of failing to report as a sex offender.

Specific details of the 1986 rape case were not immediately available. According to the Oregon State Police “Sex Offender Inquiry System,” Williams was convicted January 9, 1986.

For survivors with inquiries about their untested sexual assault kits at the Portland Police Bureau, information can be accessed by calling 503-823-0125 or emailing roseproject@portlandoregon.gov

