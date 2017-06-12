Accused rapist told victim to take contraceptive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a 32-year-old man’s home they found female underwear, emergency contraceptives and other evidence of child rape, according to court documents.

When Jason Zachary Layman was booked into jail on June 2, police filed a total of 103 charges against him. The DA’s Office took the case to a grand jury, which recently indicted Layman with unlawful use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, rape, sexual abuse, sodomy, and online sexual corruption of a child. He now faces a total of 27 total counts.

According to court documents, the victim, who was 14-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse, told police that she and Layman exchanged messages using an unknown phone app.

Jason Layman told jail staff he works at a local bank. He appears to not have a criminal record.

During some of the messaging the two exchanged ages, records show.

Layman reportedly drove to Columbia County where he picked the girl up and drove her to his home in Portland, according to court documents.

The two had vaginal and oral sex several times, according to court documents. Layman is accused of taking photos of the girl while she was naked.

After each meeting, Layman reportedly gave the girl money, records show.

The victim told detectives that Layman “spoke about hiding dead bodies in wooded areas several times, and he displayed his handgun to her,” according to a probable cause statement written by Detective Nathan Wollstein.

Detectives spoke with Layman who “confirmed most of” what the alleged victim told them, records show.

Layman admitted to taking photos of his penis and sending them to the teenager, according to court documents.

Layman denied ever forcing the girl into having sex.

“He said he did not rape [her],” Wollstein wrote.

Layman, who lives in the 13700 block of Southeast Stark Street, does not have any criminal record that KOIN 6 News could find. He reported to jail staff during his booking process that he works at a local bank. He also told jail staff that the victim was his “girlfriend.”

Police learned about the case in Feb. 2017 after the alleged victim reported the abuse to law enforcement in Columbia County. The alleged abuse occurred for about 10 months between July 2015 and May 2016.

When police searched Layman’s home they found female underwear and emergency contraceptive.

The victim told police that Layman would make her shower, brush her teeth and take the contraceptive each time after sex, according to court documents.