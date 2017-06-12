Accused MAX ring thief was once a Portland hero

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The man charged with slipping a wedding band off the finger of a man who died in last month’s Portland train stabbings was once a hero.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police honored George Tschaggeny — who goes by his middle name, Elwood — with a civilian medal in 2010 for stopping a bank robber armed with a knife.

Those who know Tschaggeny say his life went off track when painkillers prescribed for a knee injury turned into an addiction.

He had been living at a homeless camp near a light-rail station when police say a man with extremist views stabbed three men, two fatally.

Authorities say Tschaggeny took the ring off Ricky Best’s finger as the man died on the train. He’s also accused of stealing Best’s backpack.

Below is the text awarding Elwood Tschaggeny the Civilian Medal of Freedom:

On March 17, 2010, Portland Police responded to a bank robbery in downtown. The suspect was tracked down by police and was found sitting in a stolen vehicle counting his stolen money. Upon being discovered the suspect sped away from police where he later crashed into a transport bus at the entrance of Providence Hospital. After crashing, the suspect, armed with a gun, ran into the hospital’s emergency room where he dropped his pistol. As officers were chasing the suspect, he exited the hospital and ran into adjoining neighborhoods. Mr. Elwood Tschaggeny was in his front yard along with Mr. Scott Morales when they heard police sirens. Both Mr. Tschaggeny and Morales spotted a man running from officers. They immediately decided to take action, chasing and eventually taking the suspect to the ground, holding him there until officers arrived. Once the suspect was handcuffed, officers found that the suspect had been holding a knife in his hand the entire time he was being held down unrestrained by Mr. Tschaggeny and Mr. Morales. According to investigators this was the second armed robbery and bank chase the suspect had been involved in. Unlike the first robbery the suspect was unable to elude thanks to the quick actions of these two citizens. In recognition of your courageous and selfless actions while putting yourself in harms way to assist officers in capturing an armed suspect, Elwood Tschaggeny and Scott Morales, you are hereby awarded the Civilian Medal of Heroism.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.