Woman injured while trying to stop carjacking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A delivery driver was injured while trying to stop a carjacking Sunday afternoon.

Portland police said the victim was hanging out of the driver’s side window of her Chevrolet Impala, trying to stop a woman from driving away in it. As the suspect drove away, the victim fell out of the moving car and was injured.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment but her injuries are not life-threatening.

About an hour after the car was stolen, Ridgefield police officers found the stolen Impala after getting reports about a reckless driver. The driver was taken into custody and is being held at the Clark County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while suspended.