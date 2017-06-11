Voters hope to talk healthcare, MAX at Wyden town hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Senator Ron Wyden is hosting his first town hall meeting in the Portland metro area since President Donald Trump dropped out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

That is expected to be a hot topic at the meeting along with a host of other issues that impact Oregonians.

Folks heading into the meeting Sunday evening said one of the big things they want to discuss with the senator is the MAX stabbings that left 2 dead 2 weeks ago. On May 26, Jeremy Christian allegedly stabbed and killed Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Ricky Best after a tirade against a Muslim girl on the MAX.

Voters may also want to hear about former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before congress earlier this week and how that will impact the investigation into Trump’s connections in Russia.

Health care funding is also expected to be on the agenda.

“I heard that they will be talking about the Medicaid budget cuts and I don’t want there to be any budget cuts so I want to hear what they say about that,” Joye Willman said.