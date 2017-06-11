Vancouver man, 20, killed on SR14 near Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old Vancouver resident was hit and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning about 11 miles east of Washougal.

Tyler Gillespie was in the road on SR 14 near milepost 29 when he was struck by a 75-year-old driver from Washougal. Gillespie died at the scene.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. June 10, the Washington State Patrol said. The driver of a Ford F-250 hit Gillespie and pulled over, and a passerby came to render aid.

Authorities said the driver was not impaired and no charges have been filed.