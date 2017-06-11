Oregon WWII vets honored with trip to D.C. memorials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heroes were welcomed home Sunday after visiting national monuments in Washington D.C.

The 25 World War II veterans from Oregon were honored with a 4-day trip to see the National WWII Memorial and 10 other memorials in Washington D.C.

The Non Profit organization Honor Flight organized the trip to honor some of the few remaining WWII veterans in America.

“We took off and went to the WWII Memorial and then we went to the Capitol and visited other memorials,” Navy veteran Julien Peterson said.

Peterson served with the Navy in Okinawa for 2 years and said the trip brought back memories from his service.

“They had Honor Guard there and it really got to you,” Peterson said.

It was a time for reflection and acknowledgement of those who didn’t return home from the war. Of the 16 million who served, more than 400,000 died in war and 94% of veterans have since passed away.

“They deserve it, they saved the world, they changed the course of history,” Honor Flight of Portland Board Vice President Stuart Babicky said.

Babicky said the trip was made possible by volunteers who give back to a group that gave so much

“They came home after World War II, they put the ruck sacks in the basement and they went to work and they never asked for anything,” Babicky said. “And this is one way, at the end of their lives, to say ‘thank you’ and give them a little something that closes a chapter in their life.”