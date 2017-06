PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a man with early onset dementia who they believe is traveling on foot.

Bobby Robinson, 64, is 5-foot-5-inches tall, 140 pounds with long brown/grey hair and a mustache. He was last seen at 1:30 a.m. in west Vancouver.

Police said he was likely wearing a green baseball cap, green hoodie that says “Alaskan Made” on the front, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you see him, call 360.693.3111.