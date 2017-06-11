Hood River teacher honored at Tony Awards

Related Coverage Kevin Spacey to host 71st Tony Awards Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teacher from Oregon was honored with a special award Sunday night at the Tony Awards.

Rachel Harry, of Hood River, received the excellence in theater education award, which is presented by Carnegie Melon University. Harry has been a drama teacher at Hood River Valley High School for 30 years.

Her theater program puts on performances that frequently sell out the high school and middle school theaters.

She received $10,000 for her theater program and a free trip to New York City to attend the Tony Awards on June 11.