Hood River teacher honored at Tony Awards

Rachel Harry accepts the 2017 Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teacher from Oregon was honored with a special award Sunday night at the Tony Awards.

Rachel Harry, of Hood River, received the excellence in theater education award, which is presented by Carnegie Melon University. Harry has been a drama teacher at Hood River Valley High School for 30 years.

Her theater program puts on performances that frequently sell out the high school and middle school theaters.

She received $10,000 for her theater program and a free trip to New York City to attend the Tony Awards on June 11.

 