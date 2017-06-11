2 patrol cars damaged in drunk driving chain reaction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One traffic stop for a drunk driver turned into a chain reaction crash and the arrest of 2 men for DUII in the early hours of Sunday morning in Washington County.

Around 2:45 a.m., Yash Desai of Portland was pulled over by deputies on westbound Highway 26 near SW Camelot Court. As they were giving field sobriety tests on the 23-year-old Portland resident, another car slammed into the back of a patrol car.

That caused a chain reaction that left 4 cars, including 2 patrol cars, damaged. No one was hurt.

Earl Smith, 61, was arrested and charged with DUII, reckless driving, criminal mischief and 4 counts of reckless endangerment. Desai was also arrested for DUII.

Deputies said both men had a blood alcohol level of .19, more than twice the legal limit.