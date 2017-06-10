Slain Vancouver bank robber identified

Related Coverage Police shoot, kill Vancouver bank robbery suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a bank robbery suspect who died in an exchange of gunfire with police.

The Columbian reports the medical examiner’s office says 50-year-old David. W. Hamilton of Centralia died of multiple gunshot wounds in the June 6 shooting.

Police say they believe Hamilton robbed a bank in Vancouver and then fled in a vehicle, leading officers on a short chase.

Police say after officers attempted to stop Hamilton’s vehicle, he was hit in an exchange of gunfire with officers. Police say Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three officers involved in the Tuesday shooting are 55-year-old Corporal James Burgara, 45-year-old Officer Erik Jennings and 46-year-old Officer Richard Rich.

The officers were placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues.