Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

His decision came in light of Comey's testimony

The Associated Press Published:
Jeff Sessions
FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Washington. The Justice Department says Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump’s campaign. In a statement on June 8, spokesman Ian Prior says “it was for that reason, and that reason alone” that Sessions decided to step aside from the probe. The statement doesn’t mention Sessions’ undisclosed contacts with Russia’s ambassador. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

In a letter Saturday to Sen. Richard Shelby, Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week’s testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Sessions had been scheduled to discuss the Justice Department budget before a Senate panel chaired by Shelby. Sessions says it’s clear the Russian investigation would become the focus of questioning.

Sessions recused himself from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He said during his confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.