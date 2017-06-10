Forget the weather: It’s the Grand Floral Parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain or shine for more than 100 years the Grand Floral Parade has been the crown jewel of the Rose Festival. But the 2017 parade has a slightly different route for the floats, marching bands and horses to follow.

The parade, now sponsored by Spirit Mountain Casino, begins at 10 a.m. and features 16 full-size all-floral floats, 13 all-floral mini-floats, 13 marching bands and 22 equestrian units.

This year’s parade will start by traveling through the Memorial Coliseum then down MLK Jr. Blvd, across the Burnside Bridge, and into downtown Portland, ending at Lincoln High School.

If you’re going, prepare for rain. The KOIN 6 Weather forecast calls for rain and showers with temperatures in the mid-50s when the parade takes place.