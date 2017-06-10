Firefighters rescue Great Horned Owl from net

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most people know firefighters are famous for rescuing cats from trees but the crew of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Engine 59 have more than cat-rescuing on their resumes.

The crew helped free an owl that got stuck in the batting cage net at The Bat Company in West Linn Saturday afternoon. After Racqual DiFalco called it in, crews came and found that the owl was too tired to put up a fight, according to Lt. Mike Thorne.

The Great Horned Owl was taken to the Tualatin Emergency Veterinary Clinic for x-rays and has been transferred to the Audobon Society for more care.