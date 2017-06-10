Charter school hit by vandals who stole cash box

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Vandals targeted a charter school in Beaverton, leaving behind a mess and making off with the school’s cash box.

Vandals broke in to the Acro Iris Spanish Immersion School overnight Thursday, writing vulgar messages on the school entrance, walls and window where kids could see it. Around $2,000 raised by students at their first ever school carnival was also stolen.

“We are a charter school, so we are 80% funded,” parent Candice Aguilar said. “So we have to work extra hard to just maintain the school in general.”

The graffiti has been cleaned up and according Aguilar, who helped with that, police were already at the school looking for evidence that will help them find the culprits.

The student council planned to give the money back to the school as a gift, so there is a fundraising effort to recoup it.

“Very frustrated, because there are also younger classmates that still go to the school and the vandalism wasn’t appropriate for school grounds,” said student council President Olivia Hoffbeck, who is in eighth grade.