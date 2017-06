PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious package found on a MAX train Friday shut down the Hollywood Transit Center Friday afternoon, sending the Bomb Squad to the scene and forcing travel in the area to be severely curtailed.

A bit surreal. The bomb robot is being sent through the #portlandstabbing memorial. #portland pic.twitter.com/fErEkmUOsb — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2017

Police send out the remote controlled robot to prepare inspection on package/device. Location: #portlandstabbing memorial pic.twitter.com/qTf2gdyE1s — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2017

Police will be shutting down I-84 Westbound prior to the Hollywood Max Station, as they respond to suspicious device. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 9, 2017

Police will also be closing down NE Halsey both ways near the transit incident. The pedestrian bridge is also closed. #pdxtraffic — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 9, 2017

I-84, from Int w/ 82nd Ave to Int w/ 33rd Ave, Closed, The hwy is closed. Use alternate routes…. https://t.co/YUuMYjev3P — TripCheck – Portland (@TripCheckPDX) June 9, 2017

MAX Blue, Green and Red lines disrupted at Hollywood TC. Shuttle buses are serving stations between NE 7th Ave Station and Gateway TC. — TriMet (@trimet) June 9, 2017

The elevator at the Hollywood/NE 42nd Ave Transit Center MAX Station is out of order. For help around the closure: https://t.co/hmAsm1Jo9C — TriMet (@trimet) June 9, 2017