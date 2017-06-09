Salem man found guilty of murder in marijuana robbery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man has been found guilty of murder in the death of a 28-year-old man in a robbery incident outside a Keizer Starbucks.

The Statesman Journal reports 26-year-old Timothy Calloway was found guilty Thursday by a judge after Calloway waived his right to a jury trial.

Judge Courtland Geyer found Calloway guilty of murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon for the Feb. 14, 2016 shooting death of Jerrid Goodpaster.

According to the stipulation of facts, Calloway and a friend agreed to meet with Goodpaster to buy an ounce of marijuana in a parking lot but the two planned to rob Goodpaster.

Documents say Calloway pulled out his handgun and then Goodpaster took out his revolver.

During a struggle, court documents say Calloway fired three rounds, one of which killed Goodpaster.

Calloway’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday.