Racist flyers unnerve Portland school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Racist flyers posted near a Portland school, coupled with 2 men hurling racist invective at students spurred 2 different schools to send letters home to parents.

The incident took place after school Thursday at a public bus stop at Division and 28th, near Hosford Middle School.

In the first of 2 letters to parents, Principal Kristyn Westphal wrote: “…one of our students of color was verbally accosted by two White males who yelled racist epithets, including the N-word. This was witnessed by other students.”

Police were called and Westphal said a school presence will be kept at the bus stop through the end of the school year.

In a second letter Friday morning, Westphal said they will ask students if they heard about the incident, then share the facts of what happened and make sure they know there will be an adult presence at the bus stop.

The school’s art classes will be collecting posters against hate, which will be posted by the end of the day.

King School principal Jill Sage also sent a letter to parents. She wrote, in part:

“I am as horrified, saddened and outraged as many of you about the hateful flyers that were posted near our school. I am so sorry that your students were subjected to the flyers and the racist messages they contained.”

Sage said both the police and FBI are investigating the flyers and there will be security both at school and at the school carnival on Friday night.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.